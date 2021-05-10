Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,891 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $136,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of ROP opened at $444.46 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.76 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average is $409.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

