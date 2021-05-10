Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,420 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 59,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Electronic Arts worth $145,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,629 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.42 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

