Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Summit Industrial Income REIT to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$51.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

