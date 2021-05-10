Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $686,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $7,538,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

