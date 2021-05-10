SVB Leerink Boosts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $59.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

