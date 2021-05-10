SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.42 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $726.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $2,861,844.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,187 shares of company stock worth $15,304,981 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

