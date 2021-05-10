SVB Leerink Trims Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price to $20.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 330,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.