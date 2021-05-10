Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $3.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $16.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.21 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

SYRS stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

