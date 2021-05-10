Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Decreased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

