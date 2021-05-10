T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $146.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

