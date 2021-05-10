TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.77 ($30.31).

Shares of TEG opened at €25.19 ($29.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.03. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 52-week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

