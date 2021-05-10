Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. 56,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

