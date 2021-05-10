TCF National Bank Purchases Shares of 406 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TCF National Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $483.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.29 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock worth $19,358,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

