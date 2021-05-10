TCF National Bank Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TCF National Bank cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $51.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

