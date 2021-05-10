TCF National Bank Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $59,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $465.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.