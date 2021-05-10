TD Securities Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $135.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $116.95. 1,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

