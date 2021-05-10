TD Securities Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$41.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.28. 910,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,884. The company has a market cap of C$21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

