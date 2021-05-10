TD Securities Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.40

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.20.

TSE:ESI traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 438,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.04.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

