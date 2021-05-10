TD Securities Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$110.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$107.67.

TIH stock opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$61.09 and a 1-year high of C$106.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$624,064.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

