TD Securities Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$42.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

