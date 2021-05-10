Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $12.24 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $583.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.