Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

TGLS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

