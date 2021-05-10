TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. 2,134,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

