Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $13.90 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

