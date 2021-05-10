Telsey Advisory Group Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

