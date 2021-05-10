TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2594 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
TELUS has decreased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.74. 1,078,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
