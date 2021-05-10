TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2594 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TELUS has decreased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.74. 1,078,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.