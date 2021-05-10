TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $9,264,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $54,357,000.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

