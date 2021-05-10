Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $8,786,853.54 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of TEN stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 5,525,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,652. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.