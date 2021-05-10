Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $8,786,853.54 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 5,525,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,652. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

