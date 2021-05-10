Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.78

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 11378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $18,831,913.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,814,570 shares of company stock worth $136,905,268. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit