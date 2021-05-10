Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.78

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 11378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $18,831,913.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,814,570 shares of company stock worth $136,905,268. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

