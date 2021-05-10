Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Sells $1,540,324.80 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TEX opened at $54.66 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.