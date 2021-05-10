Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 12135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,340 shares of company stock worth $11,834,162 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

