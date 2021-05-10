Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $123.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.