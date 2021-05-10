Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

