Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 4.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

