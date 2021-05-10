Texas Permanent School Fund Has $15.94 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $17.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,310.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,470. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

