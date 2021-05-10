Texas Permanent School Fund Has $28.21 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.03. 52,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.