Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,542 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,039 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,941. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.