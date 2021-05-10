Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,580 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.04. 11,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $207.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

