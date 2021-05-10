TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.94

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.94 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 1648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

