The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

