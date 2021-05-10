The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.49

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 17825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.