The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLX. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.
CLX opened at $183.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.62. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
