The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLX. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

CLX opened at $183.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.62. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

