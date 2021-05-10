The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,793 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $54.51 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

