The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock worth $609,712,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.