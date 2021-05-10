The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $6.02. 187,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,559. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.