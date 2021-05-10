The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €55.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

