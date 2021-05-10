The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target to $169.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.13.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $166.49 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

