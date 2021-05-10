The Goldman Sachs Group Raises STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. STORE Capital has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

