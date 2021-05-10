The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “SEK 274” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

