The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $124.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.95.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $77.29 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,265 shares of company stock worth $122,866,561 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.